Cowen Begins Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Cowen started coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Beacon Securities upped their target price on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Clarus Securities increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

