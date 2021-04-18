Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €68.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.98 and its 200 day moving average is €51.78.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

