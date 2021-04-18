Covestro AG to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COVTY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

