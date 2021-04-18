Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $550.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 550.50 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 548 ($7.16), with a volume of 914480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($7.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

About Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

