Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $280,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after buying an additional 618,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.