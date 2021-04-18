Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 226 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 128,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $75.87. 65,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

