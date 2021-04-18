Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 50,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $289.96 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $288.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.