Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

AMGN stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

