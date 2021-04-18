Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $126.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

