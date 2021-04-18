Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $6.39 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

