Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.