Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.07 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $811.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.84 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

