Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,187.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

