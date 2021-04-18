Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires Shares of 2,650 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $110.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

