COTI (COTI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $94.06 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $202.49 million and approximately $94.06 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

