Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 115,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $109,715.50.

Get Cosmos alerts:

COSM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 19,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038. Cosmos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.