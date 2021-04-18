Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

