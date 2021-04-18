Corrado Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for about 3.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,384. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

