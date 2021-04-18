Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.59. 713,899 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

