Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,251 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERESU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 314,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 302,797 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period.

Shares of ERESU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

