Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176,603 shares in the company, valued at $208,830,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.22 million, a P/E ratio of -250.10 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ATN International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

