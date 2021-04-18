Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.58

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 753660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$728.87 million and a P/E ratio of 19.50.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

