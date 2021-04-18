Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

