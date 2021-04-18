Contrasting Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69% Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38%

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 19.88 $8.38 million $1.77 28.43 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.48 $1.08 million $2.97 5.30

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

