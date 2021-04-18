Constellation Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,012 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,184% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 put options.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,826 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

