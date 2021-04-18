ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.