Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Compugen has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

