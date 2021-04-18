Comparing MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.56 billion 25.15 $563.65 million $6.44 73.53 Zillow Group $2.74 billion 11.95 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -91.99

MSCI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Zillow Group 2 4 17 0 2.65

MSCI currently has a consensus target price of $465.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $167.96, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than MSCI.

Summary

MSCI beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East. The company also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions, such as Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed; and display, advertising, and business software solutions. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

