Comparing ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) and Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG)

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) and Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Infinite Graphics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Infinite Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions 1.81% 4.49% 1.85% Infinite Graphics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Document Solutions and Infinite Graphics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinite Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ARC Document Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Infinite Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1,600.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 592.6%. ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Document Solutions has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Graphics has a beta of -294.89, indicating that its stock price is 29,589% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Infinite Graphics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions $382.42 million 0.25 $3.02 million N/A N/A Infinite Graphics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARC Document Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Graphics.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Infinite Graphics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information. The company also resells printing, imaging, and related equipment primarily to architectural, engineering, and construction firms, as well as provides ancillary services, such as equipment service and maintenance; and offers specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions. In addition, it develops and offers Web-based document management applications, such as SKYSITE, Abacus, and ARC Print that facilitates project collaboration, manage print networks, track equipment fleets, create and maintain project document archives, and other document and content management tasks. Further, the company operates 148 offsite service centers that provides its customers with project-related printing of construction documents. It serves senior management teams, IT and procurement departments, project architects, engineers, general contractors, facilities managers, and marketing managers, as well as retail, technology, educational, hospitality, and public utilities. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. The company was founded in 1960 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Infinite Graphics Company Profile

Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

