Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Shares Down 13.1%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

