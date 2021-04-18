Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

