Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $22.04 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,658 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,869,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

