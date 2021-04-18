Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 404.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

