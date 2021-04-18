Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 638,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.