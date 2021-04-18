Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

