Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several research firms have commented on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

CIGI traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. 284,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

