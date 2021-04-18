CoinFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180,869.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $180,869.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00673735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00084882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00037270 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.