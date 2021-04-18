Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.20. Coherent posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $8,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.04. 304,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.36. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

