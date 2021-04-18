Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

