Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

HON opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

