Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 935.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after acquiring an additional 450,026 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

