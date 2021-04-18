Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of Cogent Communications worth $57,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $69.07 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

