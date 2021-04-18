Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.11. Coffee shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 67,515 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Coffee alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -485,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.