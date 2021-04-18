Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CCHGY opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

