CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $191.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.