CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $229,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

