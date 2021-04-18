CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 81,178 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,319,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

