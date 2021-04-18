CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ford Motor by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 674,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,038,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,734,125. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

