CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,085. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CME Group by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in CME Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 90,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

