CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $9,975.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,620,084 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

